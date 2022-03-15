Francis G. Rootes 1924-2022

Francis G. Rootes, age 98, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living.
Francis was born in 1924 to George and Hattie (Reimann) Rootes at their home in Burns Township, MN. Francis and his 11 siblings helped attend to the family farm from an early age and that instilled a deep love for farming in him. At the age of 19, Francis enlisted in the United States Navy and served during World War II until his honorable discharge in 1947. Francis and Elizabeth “Betty” Nemeth were united in marriage and together raised their three children. They moved to the Grand Rapids area in 1979. Francis wintered in Arizona for many winters, until the age of 94, by himself.
Francis sang in the church choir and was also in a group called the Loonie Tunes. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, and fixing all sorts of things. He loved his Allis-Chalmers tractors.
Francis is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; son, John; daughter, Virginia; son-in-law, Asa Spicer; two brothers, and nine sisters. He is survived by his daughter, Suzanne Spicer of Grand Rapids; three grandsons, Jeff (Nicole) Rootes, Tim (Kelly) Carlson; Steve (Elizabeth) Carlson; and seven great grandchildren, Kelcy, Kortney, Casey, Johnny, Katie, Annie, and Riley Francis.
Visitation will be Friday, March 18, 2022, at 10:00 AM at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Cohasset, MN followed by the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Fr. Blake Rozier will officiate. Burial will be at St. Andrew’s Cemetery, Elk River, MN.
In lieu of flowers, hug your family and say a prayer for the people of Ukraine; give them hope and courage to face the violence, bloodshed, loss, and heartache which is upon them. Memorials preferred to Essentia Health Hospice or St. Augustine’s Catholic Church.
The family would like to thank the staff at Diamond Willow and Essentia Hospice for the excellent care they provided for Francis.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.