Francis “Frank” Ganje

Frank M. Ganje, 73, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Veterans Administration Hospital, Fargo, ND.
Frank was born October 17, 1946 in Rugby, ND to George C. Ganje and Regina (Boehm) Ganje, the sixth of their nine children, and a twin to his sister, Mary. He attended St. Leo’s Elementary and Bishop Ryan High Schools in Minot, ND. After high school, he served in the Navy as a radar technician aboard the USS Walke. After two deployments to Vietnam, he was honorably discharged from the Navy and entered a specialized study program for training and certification in electronics. He spent the rest of his life in some aspect of electronic creation, invention and design. He was often referred to as an electronic wizard.
Frank loved to fish and spent many hours fishing from one of his hydro bikes on the Mississippi River, adjacent to his property.
He will be remembered as a kind, independent, intelligent, creative, witty and understated person. Frank had an incredibly generous spirit and soul, and he will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
Frank is survived by his sister JoAnn (John) Congdon of Denver, CO, brothers John of Williston, ND and Leonard (Anita Quaglia) of Blaine, MN, and ten nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Daniel and George, and sisters Lucille Albers, Mary Peterson and Diane Kirby.
A private family gathering will take place at a later date in Karlsruhe, ND.
Arrangements by Wright Funeral Home, Moorhead, MN