Francine Toni Forde 1943 - 2021

Francine Toni Forde, 78, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, of natural causes at her home.
Francine was born in 1943 in Grand Rapids, MN to Francis and Hazel Probst. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1961. She worked at Mickey’s Café, Cole’s Hardware, First Grade Restaurant, and most recently Manor House prior to retirement in 2007. She loved her cat, Mea, and enjoyed playing bingo with the “Pine Ridge Bingo Girls”, puzzles, volunteering at the YMCA, listening to country music, watching television shows about Alaska, watching court TV, and especially spending time with her family and friends.
Francine is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Riendeau; infant brother, Jerry; and a niece, Beth Childers.
She is survived by her daughter, Carin (Dale) Christle of St. Michael, MN; her son, Steve (Renee) Riendeau of Grand Rapids, MN; sisters, Geraldine “Gerry” (Hap) Lowe of Grand Rapids, MN, Marvine (Chuck) Nix of Tecumsah, OK, Valerine (Larry) Carlson of Bovey, MN, and Juline (Tim) Smith of Milton, FL; brothers, Dwight (Patti O’Brien) Probst of Grand Rapids, MN and Delwin Probst of Grand Rapids, MN; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews
A graveside service will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.