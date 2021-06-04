Francine L. Lagerstrom, age 90, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living. The angels gained a special one with Fran’s passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Agnes Hardy; husband, Louie; son, Louie; grandsons, Brett and Billy; brother, Thomas Hardy, Jr.; a special friend and companion, Ade Johnson.
Francine is survived by her daughters, Dawn (Don) Odden of Grand Rapids, MN, Barb (Rob Week) DuHamel of Sauk Rapids, MN; son, Chris Lagerstrom of Deer River, MN; stepdaughters, Judy Thompson and Barb (Joe)Sherman; sister, Shirley Hull of Grand Rapids, MN; sister-in-law, Clara Hardy of International Falls, MN; grandchildren, Sarah Lagerstrom, Jennifer (Rob) Johnson, Denise (Scott) Wass, Troy (Wendy) Odden, and Danny Odden; 6 great grandchildren; and 2 great-greatgrandchildren.
Fran’s family would like to thank Diamond Willow Assisted Living Staff and to Essentia Health Hospice for being such kind and talented caregivers.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 10:30AM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:30AM memorial service. Rev. Mark Shuey will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.