Frances “Fran” Mitchell 1937 - 2021

Frances “Fran” Mitchell, age 84, of Isanti died August 5, 2021.
Frances A. Peterson was born July 5, 1937 to Reon and Lillian Peterson of rural Princeton. Growing up on the family farm offered many adventures for Fran and her 2 sisters. Graduating high school in 1955 she moved to the Twin Cities working in the home of a local family while attending Northwestern College. In 1960 she married Gary Mitchell whom she had known since childhood. They had 3 children and settled in Isanti. In 1974 Gary’s job moved the family to Grand Rapids, MN. Fran worked primarily as a home maker as the children were growing. Then she had a few part time jobs outside the home. Gary passed away in 1994 and Fran moved to an apartment in Isanti to be closer to family where she resided for 25+ years. She had accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior at a young age and went home to be with the Lord on August 5th passing at her home surrounded by loved ones.
She is preceded in death by her husband Gary; parents, Reon and Lillian; sister, Janice Anderson; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Mitchell; and brother-in-law, Ronald Bergquist. She is survived by her children; Jerry Mitchell of Sartell, Cheryl (Steve) Shimek of Circle Pines, and Lynn Steinhart of Princeton; sister, Mona Bergquist of Princeton; grandchildren, Shawna (Alec) Eull, Jon Steinhart, Chris Shimek, and Aric Shimek; 3 great-grandchildren plus countless cousins, nieces, nephews and friends
Message from Fran: I am passing with peace in my heart holding the hands of my children; my son and my 2 daughters.
A graveside service will be at 2 P.M. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Nicholas Cemetery in Spencer Brook with refreshments served at Oxlip Evangelical Free Church after the service. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.