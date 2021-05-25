Frances Elizabeth (Mostoller) Iverson 1936 - 2021

Frances Elizabeth (Mostoller) Iverson, age 85, formerly of Warba, Minnesota, went home to rest in glory with her beloved husband, Donald, on Friday, May 21, 2021.
Frances was born in 1936 in Seeley Township, Minnesota to Clarence and Grace Mostoller. She grew up in Warba, Minnesota, where she attended school. After school, she met the love of her life, Donald Iverson, and the couple was married in December of 1951. They spent their early days working in the Grand Rapids and Duluth area until 1978. They then moved south, and after about 13 years in Oklahoma, they moved to Alabama.
Frances took great pride in being a good wife and mother. She often said that her family was her life. Frances was known for her grandparenting and sewing for her grandbabies. She loved sewing doll clothes with her daughter, Marilyn. In her spare time, she enjoyed planning trips to visit and care for her grandbabies.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Donald; three sisters, Clarice Garrison, Mabel Bouchie and Betty Karkianen; two brothers, Merrill Mostoller and Harold Mostoller, and infant grandson Robert.
Frances is survived by her children; Marilyn (Roger) Walker, Gayle (Michael) Robinson, and Steven (Sara) Iverson; one sister, Margaret (Elmer)Leppi and one brother Edwin(Linda) Mostoller; seven grandchildren, Ronald, Stacey, Steven Wayne, Amy, Heather, Zachary, and Ashley; and 15 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 27, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Libbey Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, and will continue on Friday, May 28, 2021, beginning at 10:00 AM and lasting until the 11:00 AM funeral service. Celebrant Steven W. Iverson will officiate. Burial will be at Warba-Feeley Cemetery in Warba, Minnesota.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for you to donate and thank the many people that are part of hospice care. Please donate to your local agency.
“We could not have made it through this journey without their help and hard work every day. Thank you, Hospice. Frances has often spoken of Psalm 19. The Heavens Declare the Glory of the Lord! “
