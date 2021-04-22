Forrest “Buck” Fossen 1958 - 2021

Forrest “Buck” Fossen, age 62, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Forrest was born in 1958 to Alden “Bud” and Maryeileen “Mary” (Dewey) Fossen in Ada, MN. Buck graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1978. He worked construction for numerous contractors. Buck enjoyed cooking especially for graduations, weddings, and other large events with his “Hog Heaven Rotisserie”. Buck liked deer hunting, snowmobiling, and riding his motorcycle. Buck was a friend to all those who knew him.
Buck is survived by his son, Patrick Fossen of Grand Rapids, MN; father, Alden “Bud” of Grand Rapids, MN; brother, Kevin Fossen of Cohasset, MN; sister, Crystal El-Nashaar of New York; and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary, and brother, Brent Fossen.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:00 AM memorial service. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.