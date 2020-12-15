Florence R. Johnson 1935 – 2020

Florence Johnson, 85, of Bovey, passed away December 11, 2020 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Grand Rapids. Florence was born to Agnes (Rafinski) and Joseph Wakefield, Sr. in Onigum, MN, the second child of nine. Florence enjoyed a long working career. She started out at Boeing Aircraft in Seattle, WA and then at a rollerskate drive-in called Toppings. She moved back to MN and worked as a waitress in Calumet, MN where she met and later married, Bob Johnson. She was employed at Enstrom Studio in Bovey and also hosted daycare for individual families out of her home. She was an active bicyclist and a walker well into her 70’s and still walking around Diamond Willow up until her passing. She enjoyed playing canasta with her lady friends in her spare time while the kids were growing up. She enjoyed spending time with her brothers and sisters, visiting with friends, and shopping rummage sales. She loved finding a “deal”. She was very active in her church, Immaculate Mary. She was a self-sacrificing woman and devoted mother. Her children, grandchildren and daycare children were most important to her. She kept up with the daycare kids and their families – often attending their “milestones” and graduations. She was a busy lady who didn’t like to be idle. Florence is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Tom) Gould of Perham, MN, Kenneth (Cheryl) Johnson of Hibbing, MN, two siblings, Doris and Dennis, six grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Agnes and Joseph Sr., husband, Robert (Bob) Johnson, and 7 siblings. Services for Florence will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Croix Hospice of Grand Rapids, MN or Immaculate Mary Church in Coleraine, MN. Arrangements are with Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.