Florence Lempi Powell 1936-2021

Florence Lempi Powell 84 of Bigfork MN died December 14, 2021 Grand Itasca Hospital. She was born December 18, 1936 in Effie, MN.
Survived by: son Richard (DeAnne) Powell, son Greg son Curt (Pam) Powell, daughter Lori (Steve) Worcester, Grandchildren Jodi (Shane) Powell, Melanie (Tom) Caron, Jennifer (Ryan) Powell, Joshua (Lisa) Powell, Clint (Misty) Worcester, Nicolle (Jake) Glenn, Sarah (Jeremy)Seek, Andrea Novitsky, 22 Great Grandchildren and 4 Great Great Grandchildren
Preceded in death by: her parents -Wesley and Lempi Aho, husband - Donald Powell, siblings – Ernest, Helen, John and great granddaughter Everlee
Visitation: Wednesday, December 22 10:00 am – 11 am Service: 11:00 am at Bigfork Presbyterian Church, Bigfork MN
Florence grew up in the Bigfork/Effie area where she attended school, met Donald and was married on June 18th, 1953. She was a loving mother and homemaker while the kids were young. She planted trees and made wreaths before becoming a cook at Bigfork Hospital then a cook at Bigfork School. After that she worked as an assembler for Bergquist Company where she retired. She was also the bookkeeper for the family run businesses. She loved watching her grandchildren growing up and play in sports. She also loved baking. There was always fresh cookies, brownies, rolls and holiday treats (fudge, almond bark, etc.) to munch on for everyone who visited. Florence and husband Donald were also avid MN Vikings & MN Twins fans. She was always loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.
