Florence Johnson, 85, of Bovey, passed away December 11, 2020, in Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Grand Rapids.
Florence was born to Agnes (Rafinski) and Joseph Wakefield, Sr. in Onigum, MN, the 2nd child of 9. Florence enjoyed a long working career. She started out at Boeing Aircraft in Seattle, WA and then at a roller-skate drive-in called Toppings. She moved back to MN and worked as a waitress in Calumet, MN where she met and later married, Bob Johnson. She was employed at Enstrom Studio in Bovey and hosted daycare for individual families out of her home. She was an active bicyclist and a walker well into her 70’s and still walking around Diamond Willow up until her passing. She enjoyed playing canasta with her lady friends in her spare time while the kids were growing up. She enjoyed spending time with her brothers and sisters, visiting with friends, and shopping rummage sales. She loved finding a “deal”. She was very active in her church, Immaculate Mary. She was a self-sacrificing woman and devoted mother. Her children, grandchildren and daycare children were most important to her. She kept up with the daycare kids and their families – often attending their “milestones” and graduations. She was a busy lady who did not like to be idle.
Her parents, Agnes and Joseph Sr., husband, Robert (Bob) Johnson, and 7 siblings preceded her in death.
Florence is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Tom) Gould of Perham, MN, Kenneth (Cheryl) Johnson of Hibbing, MN, two siblings, Doris, and Dennis, six grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM Mass on Monday, June 14, 2021, in the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the St. Croix Hospice of Grand Rapids, MN, or the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church of Coleraine. Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.