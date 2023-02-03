Florence Darlene (Mikulich) Struss became a beautiful angel on January 28, 2023. She died of natural causes at her home surrounded by family. During her 94 year journey, Florence lived by one of her favorite quotes: Give of yourself the best to the world and only the best will come back to you.

Florence was a proud Croatian Iron Ranger. She was born on November 27, 1928 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, the second of three children born to John and Katherine Mikulich. Florence spent her youth on the family farm in Trout Lake Township (near Coleraine). The family spoke only Croatian until the children learned English at Trout Lake country school. Florence graduated from Greenway High School in Coleraine in 1945, and attended Itasca Community College. While working as a telephone operator in Coleraine, she answered a late night call from the local depot agent and telegrapher, Gerald Struss. They were united in marriage on July 2, 1950. While starting their family, Gerald was a depot agent for the Great Northern Railroad and they made their early homes in Coleraine, Keewatin, and Fosston, settling in Akeley in 1957. Florence was always sure to have fresh lipstick and her hair styled just right whenever her husband returned home from work.

