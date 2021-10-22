Faye W. Chessmen, age 67, of Bovey, MN passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.
Faye was born in 1954 to Donald and Mae Johnson in Duluth, MN. She earned her Associate of Arts degree and worked for the Grand Rapids Public Library for over 33 years. Faye enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Faye is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Buddy and Bob Johnson. She is survived by her daughter, Nicole Chessmen; sons, Jason and Kelly Pahkala; husband, Scott Clark; sisters, Judy and Sally Alleman; brother, Glen Johnson; and two grandchildren, Cayden and Libbey.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.