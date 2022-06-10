Faye Crane 1947-2022

Faye Crane, age 74, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
Born Harriet Faye Crane in 1947 to Vaemond and Irene (L’Allier) Crane in Amery, WI. Faye graduated from Unity High School in Milltown, WI in 1965 then moved to California before settling in Minneapolis, MN where she worked in the insurance industry for State Farm and MSI Insurance. Faye moved to Grand Rapids and worked in Duluth for Midwest Business Systems and then in Grand Rapids for Rem’s Inc. before becoming the co-owner of Presto Print with Paula Nobs. Faye and Paula owned and operated Presto Print for 36 years until their retirement in 2020.
Faye was a member of Business and Professional Women at local, state, and national levels and was on the planning commission for the city of Grand Rapids and GREDA and was an internal auditor for the gambling arm of for GRAHA. She loved woodworking, reading, traveling, and painting landscapes.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Camille (fiancé, Matt Leek) Crane of Osage, MN; sister, Connie Hill of New Richmond, WI; brothers, Vaemond (Bonnie) of Scottsdale, AZ, James (Janet) of Burlington, WI, Clair (Carol) of Chippewa Falls, WI; two grandchildren, Arthur John Seifert, Maia (Matt) Winskowski; four great grandchildren, Kayden, Opal, Miley, and Koda Winskowski; and her special friends, Paula Nobs, June Johnson, and Donna Crisman.
Per Faye’s wishes, no services will be held.
