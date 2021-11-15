Fay R. Bundy, age 87, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, November 1, 2021, surrounded by family at her home.
Fay was born in 1934 in Cass County, MN to Eldon and Norma Bartell. Growing up she attended the one-room schoolhouse at Wendigo School in Grand Rapids. On June 24, 1951, Fay was united in marriage to Harold Bundy. Fay was a fabulous homemaker and cook. She was a church volunteer, Sunday school teacher, was active in the women and children ministries, served as a church secretary, and volunteered for the early release time program with the local schools.
Fay enjoyed birds and puzzles and she loved sewing, gardening, traveling, camping, and crocheting. Fay will always be known for being a generous giver.
Fay was preceded in death are her parents; husband; children, Roger, Mary, Buddy, Renee; brother, Darrel; and sister, Vivian.
She is survived by her two sons, William (Laura) Bundy, Charles (Shirley) Bundy; daughter, Kathleen (Brian) Bouchie; brother, Lester Bartell; grandchildren, Angie, Nishanna, Amanda, Amy, Jenny, and Aaron; nine great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Essentia Hospice and Garden Court Chateau for the excellent care Fay received.
Visitation will be held on November 20, 2021 at Rowe Funeral Home beginning at 10:00 AM and lasting until the 11:00 AM memorial service. Rev. Josiah Hoaglund will officiate. Inurnment will be at Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.