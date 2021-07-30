Everette L. Wright 1943- 2021

Everette L. Wright, age 78, of Gilbert, MN passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at his home.
Everette was born in 1943 to Ersie and Opal (Sheldon) Wright in Warba, MN. He attended school in Warba and he always wanted to return to the place he loved his entire life. He loved hunting, fishing, and camping at Hay Lake. Everette liked watching Nascar Racing and would place everything on hold until the race was over. Everette was especially close to his great nephew, Bensyn, and enjoyed spending time with him.
Preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Robert Brittan, Virginia Tagtgren, Donna Jensen, Judy Noland, Gary Wright, and Marie Wright.
Everette is survived by his fiancé, Carol Strong; children, Sherry Wright, Jada (Natasha) Burt, Amber (Matthew Plevell) Peterson, Desiree (Josh Crowell) Wright-Lowe, Becky (Jon) Harvey; brother, Peter Wright; 20 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
A visitation will be held Friday, August 6, 2021, from 11:00am-1:00pm at Warba Community Church, Warba, MN, with the Funeral Service starting at 1:00 P.M. Burial will be in the Warba-Feeley Cemetery, Warba, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.