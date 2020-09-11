Everett Hiipakka, age 93, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Majestic Pines Assisted Living.
Everett was born in 1927 to George and Lilly (Beldo) Hiipakka in Elmer, MN. Everett graduated from Toivola High School and entered into the United States Army where he served with the military police during World War II. Everett was united in marriage to Elvie Anderson on July 16, 1949 in Elmer, MN. The couple resided in Toivola, MN until moving to Grand Rapids in 1997.
Everett worked for DM&IR Railroad and farmed. He had a quick wit and great sense of humor. Everett loved hunting, fishing, and camping. He instilled his strong family values in his children.
Preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Elvie; son, Terrance “Terry” Hiipakka; sister, Elsie; son-in-law, Allyn Rustad; three grandsons; one sister-in-law, and many brothers-in-law.
Everett is survived by his daughter, Wendy Rustad of Deer River, MN; sons, Howard (Priscilla) Hiipakka of Cook, MN, and Randy (Phyllis) Hiipakka of Grand Rapids, MN; 16 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, September 18, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. A Graveside Service will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Toivola Cemetery, Meadowlands, MN. Carl Tinquist will officiate.
