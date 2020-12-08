Evelyn M. Galligos 1924-2020

Evelyn M. Galligos, 96, formerly of Grand Rapids, MN died on Friday(November 27, 2020) of natural causes at the Stewartville Care Center where she had been a resident since January, 2018.
Evelyn Mae McDonald was born on May 19, 1924 in Benton, MO to James and Georgia(Humphrey) McDonald. She grew up in Benton, where she attended Benton H.S., graduating in 1942. She was married on July 8, 1944 in Alton, IL to Charley Galligos. Following a few years in Alton IL the couple moved to Hartford, IL where they started their family and together owned and operated Charley and Evelyn’s Café. They next moved to Walker, MN in 1960 where they were partners and co-owners of Smoky Point Resort on Leech Lake. They sold the resort then moved to Deer River, MN in 1967. Evelyn was a homemaker and was employed as the activities assistant at Homestead Nursing Home, in Deer River, MN. until her retirement at age 62. She continued to do volunteer work at the nursing home until her husband Charley retired at age 65. Charley was a meat cutter and managed meat departments in grocery stores in Walker and Deer River. Evelyn and Charley enjoyed traveling, and following their retirements, they traveled extensively in their mobile home visiting several states across the USA. They loved camping, fishing, having campfires, cookouts and interacting with people they met at various campsites. They moved to Grand Rapids, MN when Charley’s health became a concern. Mr. Galligos died on October 30, 1995. Evelyn continued to make her home in Grand Rapids. She purchased a small motorhome and for several years continued camping by herself on a nearby lake . Once she was unable to maintain independent living , Evelyn moved to Stewartville,MN to be closer to her son. Evelyn was an avid crafter and practiced her craft skills enjoying a variety of craft projects with crocheting, needlepoint and working with plastic canvas art as her favorites. She enjoyed time spent with friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Evelyn is survived by 2 daughters and 1 son – Charley(Judith) Galligos of Stewartville, MN; Sherri(Jerry) Koch of Waite Park, MN and Michelle Rich(Dennis) of Duluth, MN; 6 grandchildren; – Jennifer(John) Galligos and great-grandson-Liam, Todd Galligos , Dave Galligos and great-granddaughter Megan, and great-grandson –Matthew, Bryan(Ashleigh) Galligos, Nick(Amy) Munger and Rick Munger. She was preceded in death by her husband – Charley and her son - Michael.
In keeping with Evelyn’s wishes no services will be held at this time. Burial next to her husband and son will take place in the spring of 2021 at Olivet Cemetery in Deer River, MN. Memorials can be mailed to Charley Galligos / 309 2nd ST. N.W. / Stewartville, MN 55976. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Evelyn are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.