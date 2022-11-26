EvaLyn Alice Carlson (Ahlm) 1945-2022

It is with great sadness that the family of EvaLyn Alice Carlson (Ahlm), announces her unexpected and sudden passing. EvaLyn was reunited with the love of her life, Bear, on November 5th, 2022, after experiencing one of the most beautiful sunsets the North Shore has seen in awhile.

EvaLyn was born May 20, 1945, in Moose Lake, to Bernard and Dorothea Ahlm. She was raised in Warba alongside her brother Rankin and sister Nancy as the middle child. EvaLyn graduated from Grand Rapids High School and decided to take her love of reading and writing to the Mankato State University to obtain a bachelor’s degree in Education (English and Special Education). EvaLyn met her soulmate, Larry (Bear) Carlson at YMCA Camp Miller, whom she went on to marry. They relocated to the North Shore in the Colvill area and raised their two sons, Jay and Todd. She went on to complete her Master of Education degree from the University of Minnesota-Duluth in Special Education. EvaLyn touched the lives of many students and families as an English teacher, social worker, counselor, Special Education teacher and administrator

