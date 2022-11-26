EvaLyn Alice Carlson (Ahlm) 1945-2022

It is with great sadness that the family of EvaLyn Alice Carlson (Ahlm), announces her unexpected and sudden passing. EvaLyn was reunited with the love of her life, Bear, on November 5th, 2022, after experiencing one of the most beautiful sunsets the North Shore has seen in awhile.
EvaLyn was born May 20, 1945, in Moose Lake, to Bernard and Dorothea Ahlm. She was raised in Warba alongside her brother Rankin and sister Nancy as the middle child. EvaLyn graduated from Grand Rapids High School and decided to take her love of reading and writing to the Mankato State University to obtain a bachelor’s degree in Education (English and Special Education). EvaLyn met her soulmate, Larry (Bear) Carlson at YMCA Camp Miller, whom she went on to marry. They relocated to the North Shore in the Colvill area and raised their two sons, Jay and Todd. She went on to complete her Master of Education degree from the University of Minnesota-Duluth in Special Education. EvaLyn touched the lives of many students and families as an English teacher, social worker, counselor, Special Education teacher and administrator
EvaLyn later answered a call to ministry and attended United Theological Seminary in St. Paul, receiving a Master of Divinity degree. She fulfilled her passion becoming a career Interim Minister, serving multiple churches across multiple denominations, including the United Church of Christ, Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and Lutheran Congregations on Mission for Christ, across Minnesota and Iowa. She brought incredible healing and hope to so many congregations. This chosen life path allowed EvaLyn the freedom to leverage her compassion and desire to help struggling people and communities.
She retired from a fulfilling career in ministry and returned to Grand Marais to live with her soulmate, Bear, where she continued her passions of writing, volunteering, and advocacy.
EvaLyn will be lovingly remembered by sons Jay Carlson (Amy), Todd Carlson (Misty); brother Rankin Ahlm (Jeanne); grandchildren Cassi, Jacob, David, Matt, Miranda, Wyatt, Sydney, Paige; and great grandchild Scarlett. EvaLyn also leaves behind many who knew her as: Mom, Ma, Ma Carlson, Heart Mom, EC, Grandma C, Gramma EC, Aunt, and Sister, many of whom shared no ancestry, but were considered family none the less.
EvaLyn was preceded in death by her husband Laurence (Bear), father Bernard, mother Dorothea, and sister Nancy.
There will be a Celebration of Life for the churches and friends she served across the United Church of Christ and Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) on December 10th at 1:00pm at First Congregational. United Church of Christ. 319 Downtown Plaza, Fairmont, MN.
First Congregational Church in Grand Marais, and Zoar Luther Church in Tofte will commemorate EvaLyn within their respective communities in their own ways.
A family and community celebration of life will take place in Colvill once the weather warms again.
In lieu of flowers or memorials, EvaLyn would prefer that you reach out to help a friend or neighbor or stranger in need.