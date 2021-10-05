Eva Marie Cole 1956 - 2021

Eva M. Cole, 65, of Calumet passed away Friday, September 30th, 2021, in her home.
Eva was born January 4th, 1956, in Germany. She was the daughter of James and Louise Haddox. She had been a resident of Itasca County for over 30 years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Louise.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Cole; children, Michael (Anastasia) McLouden of Coleraine, Jennifer Andrasko of Minneapolis, MN, and Joseph (Kylie) Andrasko of Atlanta, GA; three grandchildren; her father, James Haddox of Okemah, OK.; her brother, Mike (Laura) Haddox of Okemah, OK; and her dog, Miles.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.