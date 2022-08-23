Eugene “Gene” Swedeen 1938-2022

Eugene “Gene” Swedeen, age 83, of Bovey, MN passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family.

Gene was born in 1938 to Clifford and Mary Swedeen in Isanti, MN. He grew up in the Isanti area, graduating from St. Francis High School in 1956. Gene married Linda Douglas on June 2, 1956, and together they made their home in the Grand Rapids area in 1977. 

