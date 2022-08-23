Eugene “Gene” Swedeen 1938-2022

Eugene “Gene” Swedeen, age 83, of Bovey, MN passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family.
Gene was born in 1938 to Clifford and Mary Swedeen in Isanti, MN. He grew up in the Isanti area, graduating from St. Francis High School in 1956. Gene married Linda Douglas on June 2, 1956, and together they made their home in the Grand Rapids area in 1977.
Gene attended an apprenticeship for bricklayer and was a member of the union for 52 years, while owning Swedeen Masonary. Upon his retirement from the union, he went into farming full time and enjoyed it for 32 years. Gene was a hard-working man with a big heart. He instilled hard work and strong values into his family, all while being the best husband, father, and grandfather. Gene was a member of the Itasca Twirlers, the Loyal Order of the Moose, and United Methodist Church. He will be remembered by his family and many friends and for his famous “I like you” line.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Mary; wife, Linda; daughter, Jody Hoglund; grandson, Jay Hoglund; great grandson, Kane Zimmerman; and sister, Darlene Shimek.
He is survived by daughters, Cynthia (Rocky) Dozier, Terry Swedeen, Tracy Swedeen, Shelly Swedeen (Mark Piontek), and Julia (Chad) Statsman; sons, Randolph Swedeen, and Ricky (Shelly) Swedeen; 21 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; special family member, Dorothy (Stewart) Nihart; special friend, Julie Card; and many extended family and friends.
Visitation will be on August 24, 2022, at Rowe Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00 PM. Visitation will continue at 10:00 AM on August 25, 2022, at the United Methodist Church until the 11:00 AM funeral service. Burial will be at Trout Lake Community Cemetery, Bovey. Rev. Jim Crecelius will officiate.
Gene’s family would like to thank St. Croix hospice for the care that he received.
