Eugene “Gene” Arthur House 1942-2023

Eugene “Gene” Authur House, age 80 passed peacefully with his wife by his side at the St. Mary’s hospital in Duluth on Wednesday April 5, 2023. He was born to Francis and Orella (Hagel) House on August 8, 1942 in Albertville, Minnesota.

He leaves behind his wife Florence (Grauman-Schwochert) House, his two loving sons Cully (Kari) House and Troy House, his great grand daughter Marissa Wind, great-great grandsons Theo & Emerson Wind, his faithful dog companion (Buddy) and his sister Elaine (Jerry) Jones.

