Eugene “Gene” Arthur House 1942-2023

Eugene “Gene” Authur House, age 80 passed peacefully with his wife by his side at the St. Mary’s hospital in Duluth on Wednesday April 5, 2023. He was born to Francis and Orella (Hagel) House on August 8, 1942 in Albertville, Minnesota.
He leaves behind his wife Florence (Grauman-Schwochert) House, his two loving sons Cully (Kari) House and Troy House, his great grand daughter Marissa Wind, great-great grandsons Theo & Emerson Wind, his faithful dog companion (Buddy) and his sister Elaine (Jerry) Jones.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister and two brothers.
Back in the late sixties, he worked for Carl Bowlander & Sons. After leaving there he started working as Lake Head maintenance for Minnesota Power until he retired. Gene lived in Ball Club, Minnesota since the seventies. He knew many people in his community and would always help anyone with whatever he could with whatever they needed. Many years back, he used to build stock cars and was a dedicated fan to attending many of the different race tracks in the area. He really enjoyed going to auctions, traveling and visiting with friends at the Sportsman’s Café in Deer River. Gene will be greatly missed by many.
Wake: Tuesday April 11, 2023 after 4:00 P.M. until the service at the Ball Club Community Center.
Service: Wednesday april 12, 2023 11:00 A.M. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Ball Club, MN.
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.
