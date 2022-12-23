Ethelle Marie Falck 1930-2022

Ethelle Marie Falck, age 92 of Marcell, MN, passed away December 18, 2022. She was born on May 18, 1930.
Ethelle was born and raised on a farm in Ponto Lake Township in Cass County and graduated from Backus High School in 1948. She married Wallace Probst soon after graduation and over the next few years they were blessed with three children.
In 1973, Ethelle married Ray Falck. Ray’s job required moving to various locations across the country. They embraced their many moves as an adventure and experience and made friends wherever they went. Ethelle and Ray enjoyed a full and happy life together until his death in 2018.
Ethelle had many interests including music, choir, church activities, dancing, sewing, quilting and along with Ray, sharing good times with their many friends.
Ethelle enjoyed everything musical. She loved to sing, dance and play the piano and passed this love of music on to her children.
Above all else, family was the most important facet of Ethelle’s life.
Being a wife, mom and grandmother was clearly her calling and she fulfilled that role with unlimited compassion, a quick wit, ready laughter, and a heart overflowing with love. No mother could have given more hugs, encouragement, support and unconditional love to her children. Heaven is her reward and she is at peace in the arms of Jesus. A blessing to so many, she will forever be in our hearts.
SURVIVED BY: Children: Tim Probst (Jeanne) of Reno, NV.; Noel Gilliam of David, KY.; Nancy Probst (Jeff Scheff) of Marcell, MN. Grandchildren: Luke Probst, Christal Hager, Jessica Mattox, Joseph Gilliam and Jack Wray. Great-grandchildren: Ashton and Aubrie Probst, Max, Olivia and Mason Hager, Dylan Kidd, Sophia Mattox and Noah Murphy. Great-great grandchild: Owen Kidd. Numerous nieces and nephews.
PRECEDED BY: Her husband, Raymond Falck. Sister, Lucille Thiers. Brother, Marion Shepard. Parents, Leslie and Esther Shepard.
VISITATION: 10 AM, December 29, 2022, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 35568 Foxtail Lane, Cohasset, MN 55721. SERVICE to follow at 11 AM.
BURIAL: Cremation
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.
To plant a tree in memory of Ethelle 1930-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.