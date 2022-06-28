Ethel Jane Hide 1943 - 2022

Ethel Jane Hide of Glasgow, Montana passed away peacefully on June 23rd 2022 at Frances Mahon Deaconess Hospital, surrounded by family.
Jane was born May 29th , 1943 in Grand Rapids, MN to Ward and Virginia Passard Ames, she attended school in Grand Rapids, MN. Jane graduated in 1961 from Grand Rapids High School. After graduation Jane moved to Minneapolis, MN where she worked as an X-Ray tech at the hospital. Jane married Dr. David Hide in 1965 in Grand Rapids, MN then moved to Iowa where David completed his doctor residency. They moved to Glasgow where they welcomed a little boy, Tim to the family. Tim was Jane’s pride and joy. David’s career took them to California for a couple of years, then back to Glasgow. When arriving back in Glasgow, Jane became the first woman Reserve Deputy for the Valley County Sheriff’s Office in 1976. Jane also worked at the Glasgow Chamber Office as the secretary. Jane was the first woman firefighter for the Valley County Fire Dept. for 8 years, then became the first woman firefighter for the Valley County Long Run Fire Dept, in 1985. Jane was on Long Run Fire Department for 20 years.
Jane’s husband David passed away in October, 1994. In 1996, Jane started working at D&G Sports & Western with Darrell Morehouse. At D&G you would always be greeted by Jane with her smile. After David’s passing Jane met Merrill Johnston of Glasgow, Montana. She loved to help Merrill work with the livestock. Jane welcomed Merrill’s sons Brady and Brian Johnston to her family. Jane had a true love for horses and her dog Rounder. Jane loved to travel with Merrill to Kalispel to see family and friends. In 2009 Merrill passed away and Jane continued to work and volunteer many hours at the Fire Department.
Finally, in 2010, Jane retired from D&G Sports and Western and enjoyed life with her Global Grannies club- traveling all over the world. Jane and Tim enjoyed many trips back to Minnesota to visit her family. Jane loved to play cards, hang out with the PEO sister hood and Golden Girls- which she handled all their investments. Jane loved her time driving around with Tim, she was so very proud of her son. In March of 2022, due to health reasons, Jane was moved to Valley View Nursing Home. While at Valley View Jane loved to watch the birds and loved the black cat.
Jane is survived by her loving son, Tim Hide; brother, Ed Ames (Barb); sister, Margaret May (Jim); Brady (Nancy) Johnston & kids Jessica, Jake and Jodie; Brian (Becki) Johnston & daughter Bodel; her nieces, Jennifer Ames, Debbie Roloff (David) & kids Isaac and Ian, Karrin May (Skyler) & kids John, Gavin and Leim, and Sharon Rossow; her nephews, Mitchell Rossow and Darin May (Racheel) & son Carson.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Ward and Virginia Ames; a sister, Judy Rossow; and husband David Hide and Merrill Johnston.
Jane’s family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., on Monday, June 27 at the Bell Mortuary. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, June 28 at the First Lutheran Church in Glasgow. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery. A luncheon at the church will follow. Condolences may be left at Bell Mortuary or online at bellmortuarymontana.com