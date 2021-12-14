Ethel I. Deal 1924-2021

Ethel I. Deal, 97, lifelong Iron Range Township resident, died Saturday, December 11, 2021, in Oak Hill Assisted Living, Grand Rapids. Born August 2, 1924, in Felton, MN, she was the daughter of Hayden and Nellie (Bircher) Gwin. Ethel and Douglas Deal were married on July 30, 1942. Ethel was co-owner and Business Manager of the Scenic Range News for 35 years. She was a member of the First United Church of Coleraine and Bovey and was very active in her community. She was a member of the Grange, Bovey Women of the Moose, the Auxiliary to the Johnson - Hodgins VFW Post 4016 of Bovey, the Bovey Civic Club, and the Bovey Farmers Day Committee. Ethel enjoyed baking, especially cookies, but her favorite pastime by far was dancing. Doug and Ethel were known as the “Dancing Deals.”
Her husband, Douglas in 2002, her daughter, Laurie-Lynn Mattila in 1984, a grandson, Zachary Deal; her parents, Hayden and Nellie Gwin; and a brother, Leo Gwin preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, LaDonna (Larry) Singer of Cornelius, NC, Bradley (Candace) Deal of Bovey, and David Deal of Omaha, NE; eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Oak Hill Assisted Living (Ethel’s home for the past three years) and Itasca Hospice for the wonderful care they gave her.
Per Ethel’s request, there will be no services at this time. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ethel Deal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.