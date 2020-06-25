Esther Lillian (Makela) Anderson, age 101, passed away at Martin Luther Manor on June 23, 2020.
Born in Floodwood, MN, she lived most of her life in Edina. She loved to travel and spend time at her cabin on Mille Lacs lake. She volunteered at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, for political campaigns and at Orchestra Hall where she ushered.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be at Peterson Funeral Home in Coleraine, MN.
