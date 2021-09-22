Born Oct. 2, 1941 in Brainerd, Mn and passed peacefully at home Sept. 17, 2021 after battling cancer.
Ernest lived most of his life on the Iron Range. He worked at the Keewatin sawmill until starting at Hannah mining in 1970. He retired from the mine in 1992. He was a licensed locksmith. Ernest was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and four wheeling. He loved tinkering with grandfather clocks.
He is preceded in death by his wife Mary (Pierce) Olsen, parents Marguerite Robbins, Bertyl Olsen, stepson Wesley Olsen, siblings Willian Marovich, Warren Marovich, Bernice Foley, Ronald Marovich and Ruthie Marovich.
He is survived by wife Vada (Uchytil) Nashwauk Mn, sons Ronald Olsen Mesa Az, Ernest Jr (Ruthie) Olsen Nashwauk Mn, step children Julie (Tracy) Robinson Pine River Mn, Allen Swope Pengilly Mn, Albert (Suzanna) Swope Converse Tx, and many other family members.
There will be a celebration of life Friday, Oct. 1, 1-3 p.m., at Cloverdale Hall on County Rd. 8 north of Nashwauk Mn.