Ernest Jerome St. Michel

Ernest Jerome (Jerry) St. Michel of Grand Rapids, MN passed away on June 26, 2020 in Pueblo, CO. He was a loved son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, veteran, leader and volunteer.
Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 2 pm at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Red Lake Falls, MN with Father Bob Schreiner officiating.
Jerry St. Michel was the last child of Josephine and Alfred St. Michel of Dorothy, MN. He was born on April 6, 1931 in Dorothy, MN. As a child he worked on the family farm and attended grade school and high school in Red Lake Falls, MN. At age 17, he quit high school and joined the US Navy. He earned his GED shortly after he joined the military.
On January 19, 1952, he married Gail Sharon Hofius of Plummer, MN. They had two sons. Military life involved travel to naval bases domestically and internationally. The family was stationed and lived in Illinois, Florida, Canal Zone, Panama, Virginia, California, Kamiseya Japan, and Maryland.
In 1969, Jerry retired from the US Navy after 22 years of service. The St. Michel family settled in Red Lake Falls, MN. He and his wife were employed at Arctic Cat Enterprises of Thief River Falls, MN, he as a purchasing agent, she as data processing supervisor. The family was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. In 1981 his wife Gail passed.
He moved to San Diego, CA in 1982 and remarried Sherry Davis of San Diego, CA. In 1986, he, Sherry and her daughter moved to Grand Rapids, MN for employment reasons. In retirement, Jerry was very active in service and volunteering for military and veteran organizations. He served as Post Commander of the American Legion in Grand Rapids, MN as well as numerous other positions. He served as District Commander and represented the state of Minnesota at multiple national conventions of the American Legion. He was also active in VFW and Eagles activities and fund raisers.
Jerry is survived by his wife Sherry St. Michel, two sons, Gordon St. Michel, Jeff (Sharon) St. Michel, step-daughter, Heather Davis, 3 grandchildren all serving in the US Navy, Seth (Jessica) St. Michel, Gayle (Will) Gauck, Trent St. Michel, and 5 great-grandchildren, Cora, Mia and Wesley, Alex and Oliver.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, 2 brothers, and 14 half-brothers and sisters.
Memorials can be sent to:
American Legion - Post 60
Scholarship Fund
9 NW 2nd Street
Grand Rapids, MN 55744