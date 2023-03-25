Ernest E. Rautio, 80 of Grand Rapids, MN died on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in his home.
He was born on November 11, 1942, in Floodwood, MN, he was the son of William E. and Birdie V. (Pervorce) Rautio. He was a pipefitter/hydraulics for the Blandin Paper Company for 33 years.
He loved spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed working on antique cars and tinkering in the garage. He was self-taught at everything and a perfectionist in every way. He had a great sense of humor, was a little sarcastic and very witty.
Survivors include his wife Bonnie Rautio, his children; Randy (Avis) Rautio, Annette (Tim) Adler and JoAnn Rautio, his stepdaughter; Bobbi Busick, his sister; Karen Shelton, his grandchildren; Scott Rautio, Michael Adler, Joshua Adler, Kirby Rautio, Derik Klingel, step-grandchildren; Brandon Busick, Skyler Winkleblack, Brooke Harrington and Becca Busick. Great-grandchildren; Mason, Asher, Hudson, Dahlton, Lincoln, Adeline, Riggs and Bowen. Step great-grandchildren; Colton and Mason.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife LaVonne Brissett, his siblings; Donald, Joyce, LeRoy and Clyde, and a stepdaughter, Billie Harrington.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. A lunch will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Fresenius Kidney Care.