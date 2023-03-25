Ernest E Rautio

Ernest E Rautio

Ernest E. Rautio, 80 of Grand Rapids, MN died on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in his home.

He was born on November 11, 1942, in Floodwood, MN, he was the son of William E. and Birdie V. (Pervorce) Rautio.  He was a pipefitter/hydraulics for the Blandin Paper Company for 33 years.

