Erica K. Gould 1983-2022

Erica K. Gould, age 39, of Jacobson, MN died peacefully Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Essentia Health Miller Dwan in Duluth, after a brief battle with cancer.
Erica was born in 1983 to Roy and Katherine Fredrickson in Duluth, MN. She grew up in McGregor, graduating from McGregor High School. She worked a variety of different jobs with her latest being the Red Eye Bar in Swan River.
Erica married the love of her life, Nolan, on April 22, 2017, and together they made their home in Jacobson, and welcomed daughter, Erilan. Erica was everyone’s friend; she never knew a stranger and had a smile that would light up a room. She enjoyed singing karaoke, bowling, and fishing, especially ice fishing. She looked forward to the yearly trip to Lake of the Woods, where she always caught the first fish. She loved spending time with family and friends, but her greatest joy was her daughter. Erica was a devoted wife and mother, who loved taking pictures, and was the queen of taking selfies. She was a member of Wednesday Ladies Day Out bowling league in McGregor, the VFW Auxiliary Post 2747, and the Blackberry Farm club. Erica was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her father, Roy; brothers, Michael, and Norman Fredrickson; maternal and paternal grandparents; and sister-in-law, Darci.
Erica is survived by her husband, Nolan; daughter, Erilan; mother, Kathy; sister, Coralie (Darrel); parents-in-law; Bruce and Zelda Gould; brothers-in-law, Joel, and Beau (Jori) Gould; best friend, Winnise Bishop; several nieces and nephews; and numerous extended friends and family.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 16, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church beginning at 10:00 AM and lasting until the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Inurnment will be at Warba Feeley Cemetery, Warba, MN. Father Blake Rozier will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
