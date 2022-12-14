Erica K. Gould 1983-2022

Erica K. Gould, age 39, of Jacobson, MN died peacefully Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Essentia Health Miller Dwan in Duluth, after a brief battle with cancer.

Erica was born in 1983 to Roy and Katherine Fredrickson in Duluth, MN. She grew up in McGregor, graduating from McGregor High School. She worked a variety of different jobs with her latest being the Red Eye Bar in Swan River. 

To plant a tree in memory of Erica 1983-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you