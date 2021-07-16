Eric R. Grande 1960- 2021

Eric R. Grande, age 61, of Mesa, AZ, formerly a resident of Bovey, MN, passed away July 8, 2021.
He was born March 4, 1960, to Norman Jr. and Rosalie Grande in Sandstone, MN. He grew up in North Dakota and Bovey, MN and served in the US Army. Eric took great joy in caring for animals and volunteering to help Veterans at various VA hospitals.
He is preceded in death by his parents Norman and Rosalie Grande; brother, Paul; and sisters-in-law Sue and Marty.
Eric is survived by his brothers, Jim (Juvy), Bill (Steph); sister, Kate (Kaizen) and eight nieces and nephews.
A private family burial will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine, MN. In lieu of flowers, please give to your local food shelf or animal shelter.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.