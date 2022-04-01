Eric J. Eckstrom 1967-2022

Eric J. Eckstrom, age 54, passed away, Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Essentia Health - Miller Dwan, Duluth, MN with his sons by his side.
Eric was born to Duane and Sylvia (Porter) Eckstrom in 1967 at Itasca Memorial Hospital in Grand Rapids, MN. He attended school in Grand Rapids, graduating in 1986. He went on to get his degree as a diesel mechanic in Detroit Lakes, MN. Eric worked labor, construction, and pipeline jobs. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, on his land hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his sons and grandchildren. Eric had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make people laugh and smile.
Eric is survived by his sons, Hunter Eckstrom and Jordan Hess; special friend, Tanya (Destry) Nelson; sisters, Diane Ward (Dean Childs) and Barbara (Robert) Hueston; brother, David Eckstrom; two grandchildren, Graysen and Delaney Hess; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and lifelong friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
The family wishes to thank Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center and Miller Dwan, Duluth, and Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, for the care given.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM and on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 10:00 AM, both at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM at the funeral home officiated by Mary Shideler. Burial will be at Northwoods Cemetery, Hines, MN.
When you see a sunflower, remember Eric.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.