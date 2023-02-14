Eric D. Trast 1972 - 2023

Eric D. Trast, age 50, of Grand Rapids, MN died Friday, February 10, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.

Eric was born in 1972 in Fridley, MN to Gerald and Jeanne Trast. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1991, Itasca Community College in 1993, and Bemidji State University in 1995. Eric and Amy Nelson were united in marriage on November

