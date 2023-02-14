Eric D. Trast 1972 - 2023

Eric D. Trast, age 50, of Grand Rapids, MN died Friday, February 10, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.
Eric was born in 1972 in Fridley, MN to Gerald and Jeanne Trast. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1991, Itasca Community College in 1993, and Bemidji State University in 1995. Eric and Amy Nelson were united in marriage on November
30, 1996 at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, MN and made their home in Grand Rapids. Eric was employed with the City of Grand Rapids in the Community Development Department.
Eric was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing in both the summer and the winter, skiing in the mountains, golfing, and spending time at the cabin on Buck Lake. He also enjoyed watching both his kids play hockey.
Eric is survived by his wife of 26 years, Amy; daughter, Emily Trast; son, Theo Trast; parents, Jerry and Jeanne Trast; brothers, Wade (Karla) Trast, all of Grand Rapids, MN, Neil (Malaka Simonson) Trast, of Coleraine, MN; sister-in-law, Stephanie (Mark) Malingen; Amy’s parents, Doug and Virginia Nelson; and many nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.