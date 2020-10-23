Enid “Marlene” (Malcolm) Berry was born in Grand Rapids Minnesota on August 8, 1945 and grew up in Grand Rapids. She was baptized in Cohasset Church of Christ in 1957. Marlene later moved with her parents to Richville Minnesota where she met and married Dale Berry on September 3, 1963. They raised 3 children, had 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Marlene was a member of the Richville Methodist Church and later attended Basswood Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, word seeks and putting puzzles together. Her favorite activity was spending time with her family.
On October 11, 2020, Marlene passed away at the Hadley House in Perham, Minnesota. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father: Donald Malcolm; mother: Lola (Grover) Malcolm; brothers: Doug and Curt; sisters-in-law: Margie, Patty, Pearl, and Ester; brothers-in-law: Stanley, Kenny, Clifford, Calvin and Bill; and niece: Valerie.
Marlene is survived by her husband: Dale of Perham; sons: James (Sabine) Berry of Germany; Ron (Leslie) Berry of Richville; daugher: Kristi (Carey) Bowman of Alexandria; grandchildren: Derrick, Dylan, Dalton, Kasey, Ashley and Kailey; great-grandchildren: Lebron, Hawken, and Arwenn; sisters: Netta Yunk of Grand Rapids; and Kathy Berry of Wadena; brother: Warren (Rita) Malcolm of Grand Rapids; many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Services: Visitation Friday, October 23, 2020 4 to 7 p.m. at Karvonen Funeral Home, New York Mills, New York Mills, Minnesota. Funeral service Saturday, October 24, 2020, 11 a.m. at Basswood Baptist Church, Richville, Minnesota.