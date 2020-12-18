Ena Irene Eckert 1928 - 2020

Ena Irene Eckert passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the age of 92. Her goal was to live to 100 and she seemed to be on that path until a sudden short illness proved to be too much for her and she accepted her life was ending.
Ena was born on November 3, 1928 in Marcell, MN to James Snell and Clara (Lindgren) Snell. She was the fourth child in the family followed by six more siblings. Ena attended the Marcell one-room school through eighth grade and then Deer River High School, graduating in 1946.
On December 20, 1946, she married Charles “Jack” Eckert also from Marcell and they called it home for the rest of their years. Jack passed away in March of 2011 after 64 years of marriage. They had two daughters, Susan who died in infancy and Patricia.
Ena had various jobs throughout the years. She was the local telephone switchboard operator (“Marcell”) in the mid 40’s and again in the early 50’s and the bookkeeper at Marcell Mill for a number of years. But her true love was working on projects in the outdoors with her husband. Ena was definitely as handy with a hammer and saw as she was in the kitchen with pots and pans. She and Jack both believed you need to put in a good day’s work every day but took time out to enjoy nature, snowmobiling, cross country skiing and dancing in their earlier years. Ena was always interested in local history and the memories she had of people who had shaped it. She read, cut clippings, and collected information about the area and its people and compiled many albums. The couple bought the old Marcell Town Hall, moved, and restored it as a place to house this collection and entertain family and friends. They had both grown up attending community events at the hall and it was a labor of love to take care of it.
She is survived by her daughter, Pat Munkel; grandson, Chris (Jennifer) Munkel; great- granddaughters, Jennifer (Andrew) Cason, Kayla Munkel (Tallon Benson); Savannah Munkel; great-great grandsons, Aaron, Oliver, and Elijah Cason; sister, Joan (Harold) Boege; in-laws Eleanor Snell, Frank Jaeger, Nancy Probst, Helen Eckert, Marilyn Eckert, and Robert Drayna; many cousins, and the dear nieces and nephews that she treasured.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant daughter; son-in-law Mike Munkel; brothers, Vern (Bev), Darrell, Carl “Pat”, and Earl Snell; sisters, Dorothy (Mel) Kongsjord, Lorraine “Mokie” Jaeger, Myrtle (Larry) Probst, and Carol (Bruce) Bender. And the James and Margaret Eckert family that she had known her whole life and then married into: Fern, Dee, Ione, Swede, James, Virginia, Marie, Kenny, Jess, Gus, and Wes.
Ena requested that no services be held, and her ashes will be inurned at a later date by her family.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.