Emma Jean Calgaro 2020 - 2021

Emma Jean Calgaro earned her angel wings on September 12, 2021 at her home. Emma captured the hearts of so many through the blog Emma’s Heart Journey. Family and friends eagerly awaited Emma’s next adventure. Emma loved her older brother, Noah. She had her favorite toys including Red Bear. She loved being outside and going for rides in the stroller. Emma loved listening to music and Disney movies.
Emma Jean was born on April 14, 2020 at Abbott Northwestern, where she then was transferred to critical care unit at Children’s Minnesota.
Emma Jean’s memory will forever be cherished by her parents, Melissa and Cody Calgaro; her two older brothers, Noah and Elliott; her older sister, Lyla; her maternal grandparents, Brian and Kathy Birt; paternal grandparents, Dave and Mitzie Calgaro, maternal great grandparents, Gene and Gloria Birt; paternal great grandmother, Emma Kapla, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family and friends of the family.
Emma Jean was preceded in death by great grandparents, Junior and Jean Lundquist, maternal great aunt, Mary Farnsworth, paternal grandfather, Joel Gangnes, paternal great grandparents, Robert and Marian Skrbich, Richard Calgaro, Nola Renskers and Arnold Renskers.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Children’s Minnesota Foundation (Cardio & Vascular Dept) (CBC-3-FOUN 5901 Lincoln Dr. Edina, MN 55436).
A Celebration of Emma Jean’s Life with family and close friends will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Big Lake, MN. A time of fellowship and refreshments will follow the service at Big Lake Township Lion’s Park.
Visitation: Friday, September 17, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Big Lake, Minn.