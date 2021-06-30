Emil Edward Erickson 1926- 2021

Emil Edward Erickson 94 ½ Bowstring Minnesota was born at home on Fawn Lake on December 3, 1926. Ed passed away June 26, 2021, at Essentia Health Homestead Living and Rehab Center in Deer River. Ed entered the service at the age of 17 in 1944. He was honorably discharged in 1946. After returning home he started logging. Later Ed worked and retired from Cleveland Cliff Mines.
On March 22, 1951, Ed married Elsie Lyytinen. They were married 54 years and had 6 children. Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, farming, bowling and pitching horseshoes.
He was a member of the VFW of Talmoon and a WWII Veteran.
Ed is preceded in death by his parents, wife Elsie, brothers John and Donald. Son-in-law Herb Serfling, Daughter-in-law Debbie Erickson, and Great-grandson Hunter Erickson.
Ed is survived by his children, Terry, Tom (Ann), David (Loree), Randy (Lynne), Sharon, and Greg (Missy). Also survived by grandchildren, Todd (Sarah), Amy, Myranda (Casey), Hanna (Michael), Carla, Mike, Danny, Jenny, Chris, Zach (Kayla), Alex (Whitney) and Josh. Great-grandchildren: Regan, Marcus, Mikalah, Marissa, Tyrese, Kayson, Emily, Michael, Coben, Tate, Ella, Autumn, Cedrik, Ashton, Hailee, Dylan, and baby girl Erickson. Great-Great-grandchildren: Dustin, Stella, Dakota and Aiden. Brothers Hubert Larson and Jerry Sandberg and sister Sandra Genz, Brother-in-law Matt Huju and Sister-in-law Sandy Lyytinen.
Visitation and Funeral services: Friday July 2, 2021 at the Marcell Community Church. Visitation will be at 1:00 pm with the service starting at 2:00 pm
Arrangements made by Carroll Funeral Home Deer River/Bigfork