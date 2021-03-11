Elsie May Longie, 70 of rural Bovey, died on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in her home.
She was born on June 10, 1950 in Billings, MT, the daughter of Eugene and Julie (Preble) Noland. She worked as a TMA/CNA for The Rock in Grand Rapids, MN. She enjoyed gardening, puppies (fur kids), working, fishing, working in the woods, baking and canning foods. She was a big music fan, she was very welcoming and hospitable, had a sarcastic sense of humor and was outspoken.
Survivors include her daughters; Jeanne K. Sanchez of Duluth, MN. and Verna M. Campbell of Bethel, MN. 3 Grandchildren; Jaime M. Still, Adam J. Still and Brandon M. Noonan, and a great-grandson; Dominikk K. Still, her brothers; Danny (Shirley) Noland and Alton (Barb) Noland. Special friends; Arlon Olson, Betty Olson, Danny “Winger” Krumrei and Tammy Friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter; Julie R. Damm, and siblings; Kathryn Leesberg and David Noland.
Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until the 3:00 Funeral Service on Friday, March 12, 2021 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine.
