Elsie Mae “Chris” Eichorn 1934 - 2023

Elsie Mae “Chris” Eichorn, age 88, passed away at Oak Hill Assisted Living in Grand Rapids, MN on Thursday, April 13, 2023 with the comfort of family and while listening to the hymn, “Hallelujah.” Chris lived in Hill City, MN nearly her entire life until her move into assisted living in 2017.
Chris was born in 1934 to Harold and Mable Christensen in Marshall, MN. She grew up on the family farm in Shovel Lake. She graduated from Hill City High School in 1952. Chris met the love of her life, Howard, in fifth grade, and they were married on October 12, 1954. They honeymooned at a cabin in Canada so Howard could hunt. When he returned to the cabin with no game, Chris presented him with a duck she had bagged in his absence. She once bagged two deer with one shot while hunting in the field blind at the farmstead she grew up on. She started work at the age of 19 at KOZY Radio as a copy writer. She could really rock those keys on her manual typewriter. Chris and Howard purchased Glen’s Army Navy and made it their life’s work and a wonderful success story of retail.
Over the years, she could be spotted taking her daily walk around the “boulevard” in Hill City – always with her eyes on the ground looking for coins, some of which were conveniently planted along her walking route by others. She would anonymously place plants at the Welcome to Hill City location on the boulevard. Chris loved summer flowers, blueberry picking, feeding the ducks, making homemade ice cream, and polka music. The Chiemeleski Band even performed under a tent at Glen’s Army Navy for her 80th birthday party. Chris could play nearly any song on the piano by ear. Her favorite song was “Que Sera, Sera” (Whatever Will Be Will Be), which she proudly continued to play for family or visitors until just over a year ago. She called herself the “career grandma”. She loved going to work at Glen’s Army Navy every day from 1974 until early 2018 when dementia had a hold on her, and she could no longer complete the duties she had performed for years.
Chris is preceded in death by her parents; husband of nearly 54 years, Howard in 2008; sisters, Marilyn Zenor, Elva Thomas; brothers, David Christensen, William Christensen (infant); and her best friend, Pat Reeves.
She is survived by her children, Lynda Gillson, Mitch (Debra) Eichorn, Rusty (Toni Brose) Eichorn, and Jeanne (John) Madsen; grandchildren, whom she loved and spoiled dearly, Tim Gillson, Tony (Haylee) Gillson, Justin (Brittney) Eichorn, Amy Zimmerman, Ryan (Acoya) Madsen, and Drew (Kelly Roeber) Madsen; great-grandchildren, William, Benjamin, Isabelle, and Emmett Eichorn, Henrietta and Barton Zimmerman, Weston and Walker Gillson; baby boy, Madsen, due in July; sister, June Trebnick; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Oak Hill Assisted Living and St. Croix Hospice for their loving care along the way.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
