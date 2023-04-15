Elsie Mae “Chris” Eichorn 1934 - 2023

Elsie Mae “Chris” Eichorn, age 88, passed away at Oak Hill Assisted Living in Grand Rapids, MN on Thursday, April 13, 2023 with the comfort of family and while listening to the hymn, “Hallelujah.” Chris lived in Hill City, MN nearly her entire life until her move into assisted living in 2017.

Chris was born in 1934 to Harold and Mable Christensen in Marshall, MN. She grew up on the family farm in Shovel Lake. She graduated from Hill City High School in 1952. Chris met the love of her life, Howard, in fifth grade, and they were married on October 12, 1954. They honeymooned at a cabin in Canada so Howard could hunt. When he returned to the cabin with no game, Chris presented him with a duck she had bagged in his absence. She once bagged two deer with one shot while hunting in the field blind at the farmstead she grew up on. She started work at the age of 19 at KOZY Radio as a copy writer. She could really rock those keys on her manual typewriter. Chris and Howard purchased Glen’s Army Navy and made it their life’s work and a wonderful success story of retail.

