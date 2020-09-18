Elsa Sofia-Maria Spaulding, age 63, of Deer River, MN, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
We will forever remember Elsa with endless love as the greatest mom, wife, grandma, sister, and friend there ever was. She is simply unforgettable. Her hard-fought battle with cancer was journeyed with great dignity and bravery, just as she always was in life, as one of the strongest women there was. Her days were always filled with compassion and love. She was someone which held the whole family tightly together, with bonds of love which never can be broken. A great wild spirit of joy who lived and laughed through God’s loving embrace. Nothing was more cherished for Elsa than being with family. All the numerous gatherings over the years, the great memories spent camping with family and friends, will remain forever within our hearts.
Her efforts all vast and respected, a great sense of humor, and a loving soul. She swelled with life’s energy and pride. She loved all things in nature and held great admiration for the outdoors. Her journey with love always moved forward. She was an amazing listener, lending an ear where needed, and told many great stories. Her resilient attitude forever unchanging. Though her time on Earth may be over, her loving nature still prevails. Forever in our hearts, her compassionate spirit ascending to the joys of Heaven. Her memory will be treasured greatly. Even though we may be separate now, her unwavering love and memory remain with us all, cherished, until we reunite. We would like to express heartfelt gratitude for the loving care and support of our family and her caregivers.
Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dave A Alzen.
Elsa is survived by her husband, Scott F Spaulding; son, TyRay F. Spaulding, Brooklyn Park, MN; stepson, Keven (Katelyn) Fitzgerald, Stacy, MN; three step-grandchildren; four brothers and five sisters, Dale (Sue) Alzen, Talmoon, MN, Crystal (Larry Dresow) Alzen, Grand Rapids, MN, Charlie (Terry) Alzen, Deer River, MN, Chris (Tom) Groshong, Oklahoma City, OK, Jody (Patti) Alzen, Deer River, Jolene (Tom) Flemming, Grand Rapids, MN, Jennifer (Brandt Parteka) Jackson, Cloquet, MN, Tim (Jennifer) Jackson, Grand Rapids, MN; sister-in-heart, Roberta Alzen, Grand Rapids, MN; 60 nieces and nephews; and 65 great nieces and nephews.
In honor of Elsa’s wishes, there will be no services.
