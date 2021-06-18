Elna Mae Gillis 1929- 2021

Elna Mae Gillis of Talmoon MN, Fort Lauderdale FL, & formally of Billings MT. passed away peacefully on June 12th in her home in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. surrounded by family.
Born in 1929 in Talmoon MN. She was the middle child of 5 beautiful girls of Carl & Carrie Ingstad & often said she had a wonderful childhood gowning up in Northern Minnesota. She loved School, her Church and her family.
She married William D. Gillis in 1952 & enjoyed 60 years of marriage with him, having 5 children, Steven, Debbie, David, Peter & Jeffrey, a loved seeing her 9 Grandchildren as well as her great Grandchildren.
Living several years in Colorado, then moving to Montana, together Elna & Bill build their retirement home in the early 1980’s on the property she was raised on. Enjoying nearly 40 years in her beautiful “North Woods Home”
After her husband passed in 2012 she spent several years in her home before living with one of her sons in Florida where she enjoyed many fun and interesting adventures, but always looked forward to her return in May to her North Wood home to celebrate her birthday with family & friends, enjoy her beloved rhubarb & lilacs, and feed the humming birds.
A family reunion is being planned for spring of 2022 to celebrate her life and all the lives she touched so dearly.