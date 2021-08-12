Elmeda May “Al” Neuman 1924 - 2021

Elmeda May “Al” Neuman, a truly independent minded woman, Age 97 years, 5 months, 2 days, of Cohasset, MN, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Autumn Lane Assisted Living, Cohasset, MN. This is her story.
Young children, including nieces and nephews, always had a hard time saying that tricky first name, so they quickly learned to shorten and simplify it, until she simply became known to them as “Auntie Al.” The nickname stuck and most of her adult life, young and old alike, just called her Al.
If her nickname has a story to it, there must certainly be stories behind her very long life. Al was born in 1924 to Herman and Adah Petersdorf in Henriette, MN. Her parents, along with Al and nine of her siblings, farmed during some pretty tough economic times and finally landed in Bemidji, MN, where Al attended and graduated from high school. For some of her time as a high school student, she “stayed in town” and worked in a private home as a live-in governess, an experience that helped to solidify that independent spirit that carried her through life. If she could do it herself, she never much cared for someone trying to do it for her - and if she didn’t know how to do something, she taught herself.... “Just give me printed instructions and I can do it.”
By the time she was 19, she had moved to Grand Rapids, MN, and was working at a small coffee shop, which is where Al meet Bill. It was February 20, 1943 and the United States had already been actively engaged in World War II for 14 months. The urgency of war was about to play its role in compressing the normal months and even years of courtship before marriage, into a matter of days.
Bill was in the Army at the time and about to ship out to Colorado for mountain training in the 10th Mountain Division (original ski troops). Bill had been visiting with his brother Jim over a cup of coffee in that small coffee shop when he first saw Elmeda. Bill turned to his brother and said “I think I’m going to marry that girl.” Five days later, on February 25, 1943, the Neuman family gathered to celebrate the wedding of Elmeda and William “Bill” Neuman. Bill and Al would celebrate being married, and having adventures together, for the next 72 years until Bill died in 2015.
After the wedding, not willing to settle for being separated from her new husband (even during war), Al packed her bag and found a way to board a troop train heading west to Colorado. Trains were often requisitioned for troop movements within the United States, and on this particular train even a wife was not supposed to be able to board such a requisitioned train - but that is exactly what Al managed to do. After getting to Colorado, she got herself to the old mining town of Leadville, Colorado - close to Camp Hale where her Bill and the ski troops were training. Following her whirlwind romance, she was also able to finally get word to her parents and siblings that she had gotten married and was in Colorado.
She rented a room from a widowed woman who needed the extra income from a boarder, and then took a job at Leadville’s Silver Dollar Saloon, where Al served food and drinks. She commented later in life that her tips were often in the form of actual silver dollars. The physical weight of her tips after a long shift was always proof that she had put in a long day of work.
Hard to believe, but both Al and Bill truly enjoyed their Army training time in Colorado - Bill at Camp Hale, with hard physical training, camping out at 20 degrees below zero and able to ski every day, when he wasn’t on horseback or tending mules which were an essential part of mountain training - and Al close by in Leadville. Bill managed to establish a personal relationship with his Sergeant and was able to get frequent leaves from Camp to spend time with Elmeda in Leadville. After the 10th Mountain Division was deployed to the Aleutian Islands in Alaska, Elmeda found work in a factory, building bomber components for the war effort. Throughout the war, Al was also an active USO volunteer, helping to create a “home away from home” for service men and women.
Following their war service, Al and Bill took to the role of parents - they already had a son (Bill) and would soon have two daughters (Susan and Shirley). With the end of war, Bill was able to resume his earlier passion for ski jumping. He was a world class ski jumper and, while Al supported his passion and understood his skills, she found it hard to watch him in flight after each take-off from the jump. With eyes covered at the bottom of the hill, she often asked a friend “did he land OK?”
When young Bill was a baby, Al and Bill lived in Minneapolis, Minnesota where Bill attended a trade school to learn the craft of building and reupholstering furniture. Al, with young Bill in his stroller, became daily fixtures on the downtown streets of Minneapolis, where they strolled in both summer and winter. Al and Bill would later start their own furniture and upholstery business. Al was math and money savvy, kept the family books, and made sure her family was financially solvent. Over much of the time the kids were in grade school through high school, Al also worked full-time at a variety of supper clubs and restaurants.
Despite long hours of work, Al always found time to assist children with homework. She enjoyed the challenge of tackling Latin declensions, algebra, and even calculus - she was willing to tackle any subject. Al also enjoyed people she met in her work, and had the uncanny ability to remember every drink and food order for a table of 12 or 15 (and even remember what people ate and drank on a previous visit to the supper club). As during her time at the Silver Dollar Saloon, she knew people appreciate excellent, individualized service, and are willing to leave tips that are commensurate with a high skill level.
Ski jumping was not the only sport Bill excelled at. He raced high speed hydroplane racing boats and was one of the winningest drivers in the Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions. Al jumped into the sport right from the beginning and became an active member of the Neuman Racing Team’s pit crew, although she remained concerned about Bill’s safety, especially when rough water threatened his boat with flipping upside down at nearly 80 miles per hour.
Early in their marriage, Al and Bill developed a bit of wanderlust and acted on their mutual desire to travel and live in different places. While the kids attended primary, junior, and high school, the family lived at different times in Michigan, Colorado, Montana, Washington and Minnesota. Minnesota was the place they always returned to.
When the three kids had all graduated from high school, Al and Bill really capitalized on their freedom to travel all over the United States for months at a time, every year. For more than 35 years, although they traveled elsewhere, they spent every winter in southern Arizona. They loved the desert, hiked incessantly, thought nothing of taking a 25-mile bike ride across the desert, and found lifelong friends who enjoyed doing the same. Al and Bill were avid folk dancers, and Al perfected a range of craft skills - even working with Arizona tribal women to help recover traditional weaving and beading techniques that had been lost to the tribe. Al was a master, and produced museum quality woven baskets and Native American inspired beadwork that was the envy of anyone who ever saw one of the pieces she created.
In April, 2017, at age 93, Al fell and broke a hip. She began therapy at a residence located near her son, and quickly broke the record for recovery - outpacing her therapist’s expectations and quickly began walking 1-1/2 miles every night with her son so that she would be strong enough to get back home, which she did in May. Al fit in a Caribbean cruise in June, but once home, broke her other hip in August, four months after the first, while doing yard work. She again outpaced other patients in recovery but her thinking about her own personal independence was beginning to change.
After a couple of months at home, Al made the decision to inquire whether there might be space available at Autumn Lane Assisted Living in Cohasset, Minnesota. Being practical, she thought that continuing to live in her home alone, shoveling snow and mowing grass, might present some unnecessary dangers that could be alleviated if she moved into assisted living. It was a great decision. The owners of Autumn Lane, fellow church members that Al (and Bill) had known for decades, would provide the perfect, family oriented, safe living environment Al knew she needed at this point in her life. It was there that she died peacefully in her own bed on June 22, 2021, after a long and very adventurous life.
Al’s ashes were buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minnesota, on July 8, 2021, next to the ashes of her husband Bill. They share a grave marker and are together again, as they were over 72 years of marriage and adventure. Fittingly, beneath Al’s name on the grave marker are the words “Bill and Al, Together Always.”
When possible later this fall, a celebration of Al’s life will be held in combination with a huge “thank you” party for the loving staff of Autumn Lane Assisted Living who cared for Al for the past three-and-a-half years.