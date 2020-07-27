Ellis C. “Ollie” Long, 88, longtime resident of Grand Rapids died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Grand Village in Grand Rapids, MN. He was born January 6, 1932 to Wilbert and Alice (Putney) Long in Pipestone, MN. Ellis proudly served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1952-54. After the war, Ellis married Norma Jean Kujala on May 31, 1959, sharing 61 years together. He was employed as a mechanic, and line crewman with Dairyland Electric, retiring in 2002 after 30 years of service. Ellis was a member of Trout Lake Apostolic Lutheran Church. He had many pastimes and hobbies over his lifetime. He taught Sunday school, was involved with various charities, loved working in the garage inventing things, he was active in the NRA, as was politically active, in which he would write editorials to the local newspapers. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, “especially goose hunting, and charters with his sons”, going on vacations, travelling, and was known as a very avid reader.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Norma Long, Grand Rapids, MN, children, Judith (Michael) Spears, Sauk Rapids, MN, Gary (Pam) Long, Mahtowa, MN, Gregory “Greg” (Becky) Long, Mora, MN, four grandchildren, Anthony Larson, St. Cloud, MN, Meagan Larson, Sauk Rapids, MN, Justin Larson, St. Cloud, MN, and Jennifer Long, Hitterdal, MN, two great-grandchildren, Lucy and Ruby Larson, and many nieces and nephews. Ellis was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Keith Long.
Funeral service for Ellis will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. The Rev. Matt Niemala will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery of Coleraine. Arrangements are with Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.
