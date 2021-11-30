Ellen G. Aho 1932 - 2021

Ellen G. Aho, age 89, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Oak Hills Assisted Living.
Ellen was born in 1932 to Hjalmer and Gertrude (Heikkila) Erickson in Grand Rapids. She attended school in Deer River. Ellen and Herman Aho were married on March 9, 1952. They were lifelong members of Suomi Lutheran Church, Deer River, MN. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Ellen is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herman; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Jean Erickson; sisters-in-law, Sylvia (Darl) Jones and Aune (David) Christie; and infant granddaughter, Brenda Aho.
She is survived by her children, Ann (Michael) Smith, Kenneth (Cynthia) Aho, both of Grand Rapids, Keith (Sandi) Aho of Deer River; grandchildren, Derek Aho, Kenny (Jessica) Aho, Becky (Dan) Gilbert, Katie (Matt) Hopkins, Nicolas (Jordyn) Aho; and nine great grandchildren.
A private funeral service will be held at Suomi Lutheran Church with burial at Suomi Lutheran Cemetery, Deer River, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.