Ellen E. Van Quekelberg 1930-2022

Ellen E. Van Quekelberg, age 91, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Majestic Pines Assisted Living, surrounded by her family.

Ellen was born in 1930 to Alfred and Sarah Starr in Duluth, MN where she grew up and attended school. She graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1948. Ellen and Edward Van Quekelberg were united in marriage on June 19, 1953, in Duluth and made their home in the Grand Rapids area. 

To plant a tree in memory of Ellen E. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you