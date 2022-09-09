Ellen E. Van Quekelberg 1930-2022

Ellen E. Van Quekelberg, age 91, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Majestic Pines Assisted Living, surrounded by her family.
Ellen was born in 1930 to Alfred and Sarah Starr in Duluth, MN where she grew up and attended school. She graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1948. Ellen and Edward Van Quekelberg were united in marriage on June 19, 1953, in Duluth and made their home in the Grand Rapids area.
Ellen was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was an active member of Full Gospel Church, Grand Rapids. Her faith in Jesus, her family, and church were of great importance to her. She loved spending time with her friends, singing, collecting hummingbirds, and traveling, especially the tour bus trips with her girlfriends. She never missed an event for her children or grandchildren.
Ellen is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; sister, Lily; daughter-in-law, Alice; and grandson, Andy.
She is survived by her son, Brent Van Quekelberg; daughter, Beth (Dale) Reed; grandchildren, Nathan, Joel, Amanda (Brian), Micah (Laura), Jeremy (Autumn), Sarah Beth (Billy); great grandchildren, Eli, Jackson, Andy, Adelynn, Bree, Beckett, Hudson, Gabriella, Madalyn, MJ, and one on the way; and special friends, Velda and Dick “Grandpa Parker”.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Full Gospel Church, Grand Rapids, followed by the 11:00 AM funeral service. Rev. Ben Salmi and Rev. Micah Reed will co-officiate. Burial will be at Hazelwood Cemetery, Grand Rapids.
A special thank you from the family for the care given by Essentia Health Hospice and The Orchard Community at Majestic Pines, Grand Rapids.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
