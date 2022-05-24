Elizabeth Violet Shelander May 24, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Name: Elizabeth Violet ShelanderAge: 96Address: Bigfork, MNService Reminder: Sunday May 29, 2022 2:00 P.M. at the Bigfork Presbyterian Church Bigfork, MNARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota. To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Shelander as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bigfork Presbyterian Church Minnesota Elizabeth Violet Shelander Reminder Deer River Name Funeral Home Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.