Name: Elizabeth Violet Shelander

Age: 96

Address: Bigfork, MN

Service Reminder: Sunday May 29, 2022 2:00 P.M. at the Bigfork Presbyterian Church Bigfork, MN

ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Shelander as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you