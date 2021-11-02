Elizabeth Lynn Olson, 28, passed away on October 21, 2021, in Pollock, South Dakota. She was born on April 3, 1993 in Hibbing, Minnesota. She grew up in Talmoon, Minnesota, later living in Hibbing and Brainerd.
With her glowing grin, sociable nature and pure heart, she embodied sunshine itself. She had no fear and never hesitated to try to bring joy to others. Her light shown to those around her, only ever seeing the best in people. At 13 she traveled to Honduras on a mission trip where she shared her cheerfulness with many children in need of a smile. She was a talented singer and wrote her own songs. She had a way with animals and adopted her dog MJ and trained her to be an ideal companion and service dog.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by her grandparents, Howard Olson and Nancy Kerr Olson.
Elizabeth is survived by Deanna Olson, Gabriel Olson, Michael and Kathy Olson, David and Kris Olson, Dean and Jenny Olson, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, and by her furry companion MJ.
A memorial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the Deer River Township Hall located on County Road 19, Deer River, Minnesota.
