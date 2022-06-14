Elizabeth “Liz” Schultz, age 36, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, after a courageous battle with adrenal cancer.

Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. 

