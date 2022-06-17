Elizabeth (Liz) Margaret Schultz 1985 - 2022

Elizabeth (Liz) Margaret Schultz, age 36, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, after a courageous battle with Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma, a very rare cancer.
Elizabeth was born in 1985 to Leon “Lucky” and Jutta “Karin” (Polensky) Schultz, in Cook, MN. She grew up in Gheen, MN attending school in Orr, MN, graduating in 2003. She was invited twice to attend the Elite Basketball camp in the Cities where she played with Lindsey Whalen and where several college scouts were there watching her. She was offered a four-year Scholarship to play basketball at Dartmouth, but it never worked out for her, and her priorities had also changed by then.
Liz attended college in Thief River Falls for one year, and then went on to Ridgewater College in Willmar, completing her Vet Tech degree.
Liz then moved to Grand Rapids where she worked at various jobs before starting her own dog grooming business called “Furget Me Knot Dog Grooming”! Because of her love of animals, it was her dream job. She loved the dogs and their owners.
Liz was a beautiful, determined, strong and independent woman. She continually worked so hard to provide for herself and her daughters, sacrificing everything for her children. They were everything to Liz and she was determined to protect them!
Elizabeth is survived by her daughters, Lillah and Alexis and their father, Adam Richmond; her parents, Lucky & Karin Schultz; sister, Ericka (Jeff) Iverson; brother, Adam (fiancé, Sarah Yuenger) Schultz; nieces: Bonnie, Shelby, and Elizabeth; nephews, Brody and Jasper; her daughters’ grandparents, Kris and Pamela Richmond; her daughters’ aunts: Rebecca Boyd and Leanne Johnson and their children; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many friends whom she loved.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Grace Bible Chapel, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 3:00 pm Memorial. There will be a light supper after the service at the Grace Bible Chapel. Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth (Liz) as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.