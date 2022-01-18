Elizabeth “Libby” Albrecht, age 44, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Duluth, MN, surrounded by family. 

Arrangements are  pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

