Elizabeth “Biz” Milton, age 99, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 24, 2020 at River Grand Senior Living in Grand Rapids MN.
Elizabeth was born in 1921 to Henry and Laura (Scott) Loye in Hibbing, where she grew up and attended school. Biz or Busy as everyone called her, attended the University of Minnesota, graduating in 1943 with a degree in Elementary Education and taught about 5 years in Deer River and Nashwauk schools. She was united in marriage to Floyd Milton on January 14, 1950 in Hibbing. The couple made their home on Horseshoe Lake, north of Grand Rapids. Around 1967, Biz started teaching again (kindergarten mostly) in the Greenway School District, retiring in 1985.
Together, Biz and Floyd enjoyed traveling, camping, and doing home improvement projects, and woodworking. They were very active in the First Church of God. During her spare time, Biz enjoyed knitting, creating dozens of baby sweaters, hats and mittens.
Biz was preceded in death by beloved husband Floyd; brothers Ed, John and William Loye; sister Margaret Peterzen; sons-in-law Russell Jensen and Roger Akre and granddaughter Becky Phillips.
She is survived by daughter Lynn (Steve) Brekke, Lakeville; son Tom (Bonnie) Milton, Maple Grove; grandchildren Jennifer (Mike) Olson, Abby (Ryan) Turbes and Madelyn Milton; great-grandchildren Steven and Colton; stepdaughters Dorothy Jensen, Grand Rapids, Jean (Harry) Newton, Grand Rapids, Edith Akre, Pullman WA; many step-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at Libbey Funeral Home, Grand Rapids from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:30 PM. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone is encouraged to wear a face mask. A private family memorial service will be held at the First Church of God, Grand Rapids, MN. Pastor Dale Steele will officiate.
Our family wants to extend a special thanks to the staff at River Grand Senior Living for their love and care of our Mother.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.